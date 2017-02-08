BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings operating profit likely rose 4 pct in year ended Dec - Nikkei
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei
Feb 8 National Retail Federation
* NRF forecasts retail sales will increase 3.7 - 4.2 percent over 2016
* online and other non-store/online sales, which are included in overall number, are expected to rise between 8 and 12 percent
* "economy is on firm ground as we head into 2017 and is expected to build on momentum we saw late last year"
* "with jobs and income growing and debt relatively low, fundamentals are in place and consumer is in driver's seat"
* consumers will remain hesitant to spend until they have more certainty about policy changes on taxes, trade, other issues being debated in congress Source text for Eikon:
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016