UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
Feb 8 Orbital ATK Inc :
* Orbital ATK awarded $45 million to develop and qualify next generation, advanced multi-purpose tank ammunition
* Exercisable production options bring total contract value to $119 million
* Contract calls for a 30-month development and qualification deliverable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.