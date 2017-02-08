UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
Feb 8 USANA Health Sciences Inc
* Usana names new chief field development officer, two executive vice presidents
* Usana health -david mulham, former executive vice president of americas, pacific and europe, has been named chief field development officer
* Usana health -brent neidig, former vice president of china strategic development, has been named executive vice president of china
* Usana health sciences inc says josh foukas, former vice president of legal, has been named executive vice president of legal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.