BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 8 Surge Energy Inc
* SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENDED 15 PERCENT INCREASE TO ITS DIVIDEND - ON GROWING PRODUCTION VOLUMES AND FREE FUNDS FLOW
* INTENTION TO INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND FROM $0.075 PER YEAR TO $0.085 PER YEAR
* CONFIRMS DECEMBER, 2016 PRODUCTION AVERAGED MORE THAN 13,800 BOEPD - WELL ABOVE COMPANY'S 2016 EXIT RATE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
* ANTICIPATES 13.5 NET WELLS WILL BE BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BEFORE SPRING BREAK-UP AT COMPANY'S THREE CORE ASSETS
* NOW ANTICIPATES DELIVERING MORE THAN 18 PERCENT PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH OVER PERIOD FROM Q2/2016 TO END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.