Feb 8 Surge Energy Inc

* SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENDED 15 PERCENT INCREASE TO ITS DIVIDEND - ON GROWING PRODUCTION VOLUMES AND FREE FUNDS FLOW

* INTENTION TO INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND FROM $0.075 PER YEAR TO $0.085 PER YEAR

* CONFIRMS DECEMBER, 2016 PRODUCTION AVERAGED MORE THAN 13,800 BOEPD - WELL ABOVE COMPANY'S 2016 EXIT RATE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* ANTICIPATES 13.5 NET WELLS WILL BE BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BEFORE SPRING BREAK-UP AT COMPANY'S THREE CORE ASSETS

* NOW ANTICIPATES DELIVERING MORE THAN 18 PERCENT PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH OVER PERIOD FROM Q2/2016 TO END OF 2017