Feb 8 Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces pricing of new senior notes offerings

* Silgan Holdings Inc - Offering for Euro notes was upsized by EUR200 million, from a previously announced offering size of EUR450 million to EUR650 million

* Silgan Holdings Inc- New U.S. dollar notes will mature on March 15, 2025, and new Euro notes will mature on March 15, 2025

* Silgan Holdings -Due to such partial redemption of 5% senior notes due 2020, expects to incur loss on early extinguishment of debt of about $0.05/share