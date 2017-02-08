Feb 8 OraSure Technologies Inc

* OraSure announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.18

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31 million to $31.5 million

* OraSure Technologies Inc says quarterly guidance also includes after-tax impact of a $12.5 million litigation settlement recently announced by company

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $29.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S