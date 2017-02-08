Feb 8 OraSure Technologies Inc
* OraSure announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31 million to $31.5 million
* OraSure Technologies Inc says quarterly guidance also
includes after-tax impact of a $12.5 million litigation
settlement recently announced by company
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $29.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: