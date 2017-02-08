Feb 8 Formfactor Inc :
* Formfactor Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $120 million to $128 million
* Q4 revenue $123.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.5
million
* Formfactor Inc says board of directors has authorized a
$25 million share repurchase program
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Formfactor Inc says share repurchase program will expire
on February 1, 2020
* Formfactor Inc says expect to deliver between $480 and
$500 million of revenue in fiscal 2017
* Formfactor Inc says for q1 within business segments,
revenue levels of both probe cards and systems segments are
expected to approximate Q4 2016 levels
* Q1 revenue view $113.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $481.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
