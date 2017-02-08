Feb 8 Maxlinear Inc :
* Maxlinear Inc - deal for $21 million
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be
approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin
to be approximately 62 percent of revenue
* Maxlinear Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial
results and the acquisition of Marvell's G.HN business
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $87.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $90 million
* Q1 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
