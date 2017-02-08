Feb 8 Cray Inc
* Due to current market conditions, company has limited
visibility into 2017
* Cray Inc says GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for year are
expected to be in low-mid 30% range in Q1
* Q1 revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cray Inc - In 2017 "company continues to believe it will
be difficult to grow revenue compared to 2016"
* Cray Inc. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 earnings per share $1.27
* Q4 revenue $346.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.8
million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $55 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
