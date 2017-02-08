Feb 8 Cincinnati Financial Corp
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at
December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31,
2015
* Cincinnati Financial Corp - Q4 earned premiums $1,192
million versus $1,148 million last year
* Cincinnati Financial Corp says 96.2 percent fourth-quarter
2016 property casualty combined ratio, up from 87.0 percent for
fourth-quarter 2015
* Cincinnati Financial reports fourth-quarter and full-year
2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $1,312 million versus $1,263 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cincinnati Financial -Natural disasters accounted for 7.1
points of 96.2 percent Q4 combined ratio compared to a 10-year
Q4 average of 0.7 points
