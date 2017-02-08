Feb 8 Forrester Research Inc :
* Forrester Research Inc sees Q1 GAAP total revenues of
approximately $74.5 million to $77.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $324 million to $332 million
* Forrester Research Inc sees Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per
share of approximately $0.05 to $0.09
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.84 to $0.91
* Forrester Research Inc sees Q1 pro forma diluted earnings
per share of approximately $0.12 to $0.16
* Forrester Research Inc sees FY GAAP total revenues of
approximately $324.0 million to $332.0 million
* Forrester Research reports 2016 fourth-quarter and
full-year financial results
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $81.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $345.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
