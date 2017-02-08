BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market reports first quarter results
* Q1 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.98 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whole Foods Market Inc says company will not report quarter-to-date comparable store sales results going forward
* Company expects to incur an additional charge in Q2 of approximately $30 million
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees fiscal year 2017 sales growth of 1.5% or greater
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees fiscal year 2017 diluted EPS of $1.33 or greater
* Whole Foods Market Inc says plans to reduce its cost structure this fiscal year
* Whole Foods Market Inc says now expects a decline in operating margin of up to approximately 85 basis points for year
* Whole Foods says estimating additional costs of about $14 million, or $0.03 per share, related to acceleration of implementation of category management
* Whole Foods says easter will fall in Q3 of fiscal year 2017 versus Q2 of fiscal year 2016, negatively impacting comparable store sales growth in Q2
* Whole Foods says in Q1, incurred a charge of about $47 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to Mr. Robb's separation agreement and store, facility closures
* Whole Foods says sees fiscal year 2017 comp sales of approximately negative 2.5% or better
* Whole Foods says sees 2017 sales growth of 1.5% or greater
* Whole Foods says sees 2017 diluted EPS of $1.33 or greater
* Whole Foods says sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately 4% of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.