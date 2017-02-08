Feb 9 Rayonier Inc
* Rayonier reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $220.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $127.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rayonier Inc - in 2017, expect to achieve net income
attributable to rayonier of $66 to $72 million, pro forma net
income of $39 to $45 million
* Sees in 2017 adjusted ebitda of $220 to $240 million
* Rayonier Inc - in southern timber segment, expect 2017
harvest volumes to be slightly down compared to 2016
