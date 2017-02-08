Feb 8 CoreCivic Inc :

* CoreCivic reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.72

* Q4 revenue $464.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $459 million

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 FFO per diluted share $0.57 to $0.58

* Sees FFO per diluted share of $2.22 to $2.30 for full year 2017

* CoreCivic Inc - during 2017, we expect to invest approximately $66.0 million to $75.0 million in capital expenditures

* Sees diluted EPS of $0.37 to $0.39 for Q1 2017

* Sees diluted EPS of $1.46 to $1.54 for full year 2017

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: