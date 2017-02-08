Feb 8 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 revenue $932.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
* Green Plains Inc - Qtrly ethanol production of 334.2
million gallons
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol demand was strong in 2016
and we expect that to continue in 2017"
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol remains competitively
priced and export demand could be even stronger this year"
* Implemented organizational changes during Q4 of 2016 as a
result of acquisitions during year
