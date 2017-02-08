Feb 8 Compass Minerals International Inc
:
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings
boosted by brazilian acquisition
* Q4 earnings per share $2.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy earnings per share $3.20 to $3.70
* Q4 revenue $443.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.3
million
* Compass Minerals International Inc - "improving market
dynamics for deicing market are expected to produce increased
salt sales volumes in 2017"
* Compass Minerals International Inc sees FY 2017 capital
expenditures $125 to $140 million
* Compass Minerals International Inc - "market conditions
for plant nutrients are expected to remain strong in Brazil"
