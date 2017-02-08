BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc
* Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 sales $3.8 million
* Innovative Solutions and Support Inc - Backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $6.0 million, up from $4.6 million at September 30, 2016
* Innovative Solutions and Support Inc - New orders in Q1 of fiscal 2017 were $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015