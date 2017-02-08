BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Albany International Corp
* Albany International reports fourth-quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 sales rose 20 percent to $213 million
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Albany International Corp - Expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to pull back from high end toward middle of that $180 million to $195 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015