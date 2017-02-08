Feb 8 Canfor Corp

* Canfor Corp - "Looking ahead, us housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through 2017"

* Canfor reports results for fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor Corp - North American lumber consumption is projected to improve, reflecting steady demand in residential construction market

* Canfor Corp - There remains a risk of "material antidumping and countervailing duties" being imposed on canadian lumber shipments destined to us

* Canfor Corp - Qtrly sales c$1,043.5 million versus c$1,053 million last year

* Canfor Corp - Global softwood markets are currently seeing positive pricing momentum and this is anticipated to continue into Q2 of 2017