BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Canfor Corp
* Canfor Corp - "Looking ahead, us housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through 2017"
* Canfor reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canfor Corp - North American lumber consumption is projected to improve, reflecting steady demand in residential construction market
* Canfor Corp - There remains a risk of "material antidumping and countervailing duties" being imposed on canadian lumber shipments destined to us
* Canfor Corp - Qtrly sales c$1,043.5 million versus c$1,053 million last year
* Canfor Corp - Global softwood markets are currently seeing positive pricing momentum and this is anticipated to continue into Q2 of 2017
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015