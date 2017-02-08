Feb 8 Oceaneering International Inc
* Oceaneering reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $488 million versus I/B/E/S view $504.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Oceaneering International Inc - For 2017, we expect our
organic capital expenditures to total between $90 million and
$120 million
* Oceaneering International - Beyond 2017, foresee an
increase in deepwater expenditures, improving demand for
services and products
* Oceaneering International - Believe Q1 2017 results will
be considerably lower than adjusted Q4 results due to a
continuation of weak demand
