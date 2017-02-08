BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Banc Of California Inc :
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Banc Of California - board approved new policy on outside business activities that tightens controls on outside business activities of officers,employees
* Banc Of California - new policy requires non-employee directors to refrain from engaging in outside business activities that create conflict of interest
* Banc Of California Inc - board revised stock ownership guidelines to increase amount of stock that each non-employee director must hold
* Banc Of California - each non-employee director must now hold 5 times then-current annual cash base retainer, by end of fifth year of appointment
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015