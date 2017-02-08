Feb 8 Banc Of California Inc :

* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors

* Banc Of California - board approved new policy on outside business activities that tightens controls on outside business activities of officers,employees

* Banc Of California - new policy requires non-employee directors to refrain from engaging in outside business activities that create conflict of interest

* Banc Of California Inc - board revised stock ownership guidelines to increase amount of stock that each non-employee director must hold

* Banc Of California - each non-employee director must now hold 5 times then-current annual cash base retainer, by end of fifth year of appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: