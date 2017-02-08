BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 FB Financial Corp :
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* FB Financial Corp - transaction valued at approximately $284.2 million
* FB Financial Corp - EPS accretion expected in 2017 and 2018 from deal
* FB Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FB Financial Corporation's earnings per share, exclusive of transaction costs and expenses.
* FB Financial Corp - during first full year of combined operations, FB financial estimates low-teens percentage earnings per share accretion
* FB Financial - transaction structured as stock purchase where Firstbank will acquire all shares of Clayton Bank and American City Bank from Clayton HC
* FB Financial Corp - estimates approximately 6.0pct tangible book value dilution at closing of deal, which is expected to be earned back in about 1.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing