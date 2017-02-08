BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Bengal Energy Ltd :
* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter
* Bengal Energy says qtrly ffo per share $0.02
* Bengal Energy - from July 2017 through to Dec 2018, has hedged approximately 133,000 barrels of production at a floor price of us $47 per barrel
* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015