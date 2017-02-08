BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Dalmac Energy Inc :
* Dalmac Energy Inc.: appointment of new chief financial officer
* Dalmac Energy Inc - appointment of Su Chun, of Edmonton, Alberta, to be its chief financial officer
* Dalmac Energy Inc - Jonathan Gallo, previous chief financial officer of Dalmac, will be focusing on primary accounting business
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015