BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 LCI Industries :
* LCI Industries to acquire italian-based manufacturer Sessa Klein
* LCI Industries - purchase price is expected to be approximately EUR 7.9 million (us$8.5 million)
* LCI Industries - wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Sessa Klein S.P.A.
* LCI Industries - purchase price would be paid at closing from available cash, plus contingent consideration based on future sales
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015