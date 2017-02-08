Feb 8 LCI Industries :

* LCI Industries to acquire italian-based manufacturer Sessa Klein

* LCI Industries - purchase price is expected to be approximately EUR 7.9 million (us$8.5 million)

* LCI Industries - wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Sessa Klein S.P.A.

* LCI Industries - purchase price would be paid at closing from available cash, plus contingent consideration based on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: