Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
* Peabody Energy Corp - priced a senior secured term loan and, "in response to strong demand", has upsized term loan to $950 million from $500 million
* Peabody Energy Corp- term loan facility will mature in 2022 and bear interest at a rate of libor plus 4.50pct per annum, with a 1.00pct libor floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advaxis Inc files for common stock offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lxVKqw) Further company coverage:
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: