BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 8 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* Valley Metro RPTA awards New Flyer a contract for up to 21 xcelsior buses
* New Flyer Of America Inc- contract includes a firm order for 10 (20 EU) 60-foot xcelsior cng buses value at approximately $9 million dollars
* New Flyer Of America Inc - contract includes option to purchase up to an additional 11 (22 eu) XN60 buses over five year contract term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing