CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens on jobs surge, higher oil prices

* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3085, or 76.42 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Monday at C$1.3063 * For the week, the loonie weakens 0.4 percent * Bond prices end lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and domestic jobs surged but still ended the week lower. Canada added 48,300 jobs in January, Statistics Canada said, as hiring in the