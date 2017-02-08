BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.98
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term revenue growth of 5pct or greater
* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term diluted earnings per share growth of 7pct or greater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing