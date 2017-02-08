BRIEF-Eminence Capital reports 9.7 pct stake in Imperva
* Eminence Capital LP reports 9.7 percent passive stake in Imperva Inc as on January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2keqSdM) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd :
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results and provides general business update
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 93.4 percent to $23.4 million
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - 152.1 MW of solar parks assets in operation as of September 30, 2016
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - as of September 30, 2016, 90.7 MW under construction, 172.2 MW of shovel-ready projects, and 1.0 gw of solar parks in pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp says NASDAQ panel grants extension of exception period for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.