BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
Feb 8 Beaufield Resources Inc
* Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal
* Beaufield Resources Inc - Offering 20 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.10 per common share
* Beaufield Resources Inc - Also offering 13.3 million flow-through common shares of corporation at a price of $0.15 per flow-through share
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing