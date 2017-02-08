Feb 8 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Press Release - Jaguar Animal Health enters binding agreement of terms to merge with Napo Pharmaceuticals

* Jaguar Animal Health -Transaction approved by unanimous vote of independent and disinterested members of each of Jaguar's and Napo's board of directors

* Jaguar Animal Health - Binding financial terms of merger include a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio to calculate relative ownership of combined entity

* Jaguar Animal Health Inc- Napo will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar, focused on human health

* Jaguar Animal Health Inc says as of January 31, 2017, Napo owned about 19% of jaguar's outstanding shares of common stock

* Jaguar Animal-Terms of merger include provisions that Napo's secured convertible debt shall not exceed $10 million, unsecured debt shall not exceed $3 million

* Jaguar Animal - Third party will invest $3.0 million in Jaguar for approximately four million shares of newly issued common stock of Jaguar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: