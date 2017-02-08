Feb 8 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $16.3 million versus $9.0 million

* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets under management increased to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2016 from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2015

* Associated Capital Group Inc- GAAP book value per share increased to $36.04 at December 31, 2016 from $29.54 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: