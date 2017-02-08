BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $16.3 million versus $9.0 million
* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets under management increased to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2016 from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2015
* Associated Capital Group Inc- GAAP book value per share increased to $36.04 at December 31, 2016 from $29.54 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing