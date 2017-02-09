BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 8 Mullen Group Ltd
* Mullen Group Ltd. reports 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share c$0.01
* Q4 revenue C$257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$277.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $257.8 million versus $287.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing