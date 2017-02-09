BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 ION Geophysical Corp
* ION reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue fell 54 percent to $35.4 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.99
* Increase in backlog of multi-client and data processing projects to $34 million at Dec 31, compared to $19 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015