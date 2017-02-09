Feb 8 WGL Holdings Inc

* WGL Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Raises FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view to $3.40 to $3.60

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $2.04per share

* During pendency period of acquisition agreement between WGL and Altagas, WGL will not conduct earnings calls

* Qtrly total operating revenues $609.5 million versus $613.4 million