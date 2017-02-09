BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 WGL Holdings Inc
* WGL Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Raises FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view to $3.40 to $3.60
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $2.04per share
* During pendency period of acquisition agreement between WGL and Altagas, WGL will not conduct earnings calls
* Qtrly total operating revenues $609.5 million versus $613.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015