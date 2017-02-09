Feb 8 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey announces pricing of primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders

* Houlihan Lokey Inc - Pricing underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $29.25 per share