BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint
* Acorda therapeutics inc - new drug application (nda) submission planned for q2 2017
* Acorda announces positive phase 3 clinical trial results for cvt-301
* Acorda therapeutics inc - data from two long-term safety studies expected in q1 2017
* Acorda therapeutics inc - cvt-301 showed statistically significant improvement of motor function compared to placebo
* Acorda therapeutics inc - also plans to file a marketing authorization application (maa) in europe by end of 2017 for cvt-301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing