Feb 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint

* Acorda therapeutics inc - new drug application (nda) submission planned for q2 2017

* Acorda announces positive phase 3 clinical trial results for cvt-301

* Acorda therapeutics inc - data from two long-term safety studies expected in q1 2017

* Acorda therapeutics inc - cvt-301 showed statistically significant improvement of motor function compared to placebo

* Acorda therapeutics inc - also plans to file a marketing authorization application (maa) in europe by end of 2017 for cvt-301