Feb 9 Proto Labs Inc

* Proto Labs reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $72.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.4 million

* Proto Labs -authorized repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common stock; term of program runs through December 31, 2021

* Proto Labs Inc says expects to fund share repurchase program through cash generated from operations and cash on hand