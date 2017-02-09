BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Proto Labs Inc
* Proto Labs reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $72.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.4 million
* Proto Labs -authorized repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common stock; term of program runs through December 31, 2021
* Proto Labs Inc says expects to fund share repurchase program through cash generated from operations and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing