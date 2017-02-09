Feb 9 Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima reports q2 fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly sales from continuing operations c$20.2 million versus c$24.6 million

* Vecima networks inc- outlook for fiscal 2017 has been revised to remove financial results of yourlink operations previously included in our 2017 outlook

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Sees fy sales $73.5 million to $81.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda unchanged aside from revision for discontinued operations

* Vecima networks inc sees fy 2017 gross margin in the range of 51% to 54%