Feb 9 Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue C$283.9 million versus C$345 million last year

* Q4 revenue view C$264.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Precision Drilling says operating results the quarter were negatively impacted by decrease in drilling activity in U.S. and internationally

* Precision Drilling - "Intentions by both OPEC & non-OPEC producers to implement production quotas should lead to improved market-balancing fundamentals"

* Precision Drilling - Operating results in quarter also negatively impacted by pricing in all of co's operating segments except international

* Precision Drilling - Internationally, average active rig count in quarter was eight rigs, down one rig over Q4 in 2015 but up one rig from Q3 of 2016

* Says currently it has eight rigs active internationally; in Kuwait, two new-build rigs began working in Q4 of 2016