Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
Feb 9 Precision Drilling Corp
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue C$283.9 million versus C$345 million last year
* Q4 revenue view C$264.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Precision Drilling says operating results the quarter were negatively impacted by decrease in drilling activity in U.S. and internationally
* Precision Drilling - "Intentions by both OPEC & non-OPEC producers to implement production quotas should lead to improved market-balancing fundamentals"
* Precision Drilling - Operating results in quarter also negatively impacted by pricing in all of co's operating segments except international
* Precision Drilling - Internationally, average active rig count in quarter was eight rigs, down one rig over Q4 in 2015 but up one rig from Q3 of 2016
* Says currently it has eight rigs active internationally; in Kuwait, two new-build rigs began working in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inphi Corp - On Feb. 6, 2017, William Ruehle accepted an appointment as a Class II director of board of directors of Inphi Corporation
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 A Chinese private equity executive has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with reaping $29.05 million of illegal profit from insider trading ahead of Comcast Corp's purchase of DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc.