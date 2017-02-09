BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes
Feb 9 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.88
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $1.9 billion
* For 2017, company expects constant currency revenue growth between 2 percent and 3 percent
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.40 to $8.55
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.40 to $8.55

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.51, revenue view $8.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acasti Pharma announces pricing for its public offering of units
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces notification for repurchase of 3.80% convertible senior notes at option of holders