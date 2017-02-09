Feb 9 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total average rig revenue per day for Q4 was $21,640 compared to $21,870 during Q3

* For Q4, average rig count in United States increased to 66 rigs, up from 60 rigs during Q3

* Declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share

* Patterson-UTI Energy - As of Dec. 31, 2016, had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $417 million of future dayrate drilling revenue

* Says average rig count in Canada was two rigs during Q4, unchanged from prior quarter

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - Expect an average of 44 rigs operating under term contracts during q1

* Patterson-Uti energy inc - sees an average of 37 rigs operating under term contracts during 2017

* "The pace of recovery in our industry accelerated in Q4 with increasing drilling and pressure pumping activity"

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - Have signed contracts that provide for completion of two new apex rigs

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc- For the month of January, our average rig count was 76 rigs in United States and two rigs in Canada

* Patterson-UTI Energy - Continue to "make progress" towards closing deal with Seventy Seven Energy, which we expect to be completed late in Q1 or early Q2