BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Stewart Information Services Corp
* Stewart reports results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $525.8 million versus $497.4 million
* Chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Berryman has announced his plans to retire from company
* Q4 revenue view $496.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Berryman will remain with company through transition to his successor
* A formal search for a new cfo will start immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing