Feb 9 Stewart Information Services Corp

* Stewart reports results for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $525.8 million versus $497.4 million

* Chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Berryman has announced his plans to retire from company

* Q4 revenue view $496.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berryman will remain with company through transition to his successor

* A formal search for a new cfo will start immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: