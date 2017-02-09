BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Radian Group Inc
* Radian appoints Rick Thornberry chief executive officer
* Radian Group - Thornberry will succeed S.A. Ibrahim, whom company previously announced would retire this year
* Thornberry will also be member of company's board of directors, effective March 6, 2017
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing