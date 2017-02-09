BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Medidata Solutions Inc
* Medidata reports record full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $124.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $538 million to $562 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted subscription backlog of $404 million as of december 31, 2016, up 21 pct year-over-year
* FY2017 revenue view $550.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP net income between $31 and $36 million; sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP net income between $69 and $74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing