BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Invacare Corp
* Invacare corporation announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.54 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.46
* Q4 sales $246.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $262.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing