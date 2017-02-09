BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $1.656 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total revenue growth of 5.0% - 6.0% on a constant currency basis
* Sees 2017 free cash flow about $900 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $6.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing