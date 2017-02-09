BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Virtusa Corp
* Virtusa announces third quarter 2017 consolidated financial results
* Says anticipates a restructuring charge in q4 fiscal 2017 of approximately $0.8 million related to certain cost savings initiatives
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $217.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.7 million
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24 to $1.28
* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $224 million to $229 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $856.8 million to $861.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $860.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $227.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing