Feb 9 Hardinge Inc

* Hardinge inc says order backlog at december 31, 2016 was $117.0 million, down slightly from end of trailing q3

* Hardinge reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $86.8 million

* North america sales were up 5% in quarter, while orders increased by 4% in quarter

* Orders in q4 increased by 37%; for full year, orders were down 5%